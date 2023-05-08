Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla stock plummets in today's trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla stock plummets in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:08 AM IST Livemint
CiplaPremium
Cipla

Cipla's open price for the current session was 924.55, with a high of 929.85 and a low of 920.55.

Cipla's stock opened at 924.55 and closed at 924.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 929.85, while the low was 920.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 74,419.89 crore. Cipla's 52-week high and low were 1,185.2 and 852, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 7,426 shares traded.

08 May 2023, 11:08:25 AM IST

Cipla trading at ₹924, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹924.5

Cipla's current stock price is 924 with a net change of -0.5 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 May 2023, 10:47:40 AM IST

Cipla trading at ₹921.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹924.5

Cipla's stock is currently trading at 921.8 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the company's stock price. Further analysis and monitoring of the stock's performance may be necessary to determine its future trajectory.

08 May 2023, 10:31:13 AM IST

Cipla closed at ₹924.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were 7427 shares traded at a closing price of 924.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout