Cipla stock plummets in today's trading session

Cipla's stock opened at ₹924.55 and closed at ₹924.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹929.85, while the low was ₹920.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹74,419.89 crore. Cipla's 52-week high and low were ₹1,185.2 and ₹852, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 7,426 shares traded.

