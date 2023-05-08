Hello User
Cipla stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:08 AM IST Livemint
Cipla

Cipla's open price for the current session was 924.55, with a high of 929.85 and a low of 920.55.

Cipla's stock opened at 924.55 and closed at 924.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 929.85, while the low was 920.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 74,419.89 crore. Cipla's 52-week high and low were 1,185.2 and 852, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 7,426 shares traded.

08 May 2023, 11:08 AM IST Cipla trading at ₹924, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹924.5

Cipla's current stock price is 924 with a net change of -0.5 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

08 May 2023, 10:47 AM IST Cipla trading at ₹921.8, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹924.5

Cipla's stock is currently trading at 921.8 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the company's stock price. Further analysis and monitoring of the stock's performance may be necessary to determine its future trajectory.

08 May 2023, 10:31 AM IST Cipla closed at ₹924.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were 7427 shares traded at a closing price of 924.5.

