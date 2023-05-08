Cipla stock plummets in today's trading session

Cipla's stock opened at ₹924.55 and closed at ₹924.5 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹929.85, while the low was ₹920.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹74,419.89 crore. Cipla's 52-week high and low were ₹1,185.2 and ₹852, respectively. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 7,426 shares traded.
Cipla's current stock price is ₹924 with a net change of -0.5 and a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Cipla's stock is currently trading at ₹921.8 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the company's stock price. Further analysis and monitoring of the stock's performance may be necessary to determine its future trajectory.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were 7427 shares traded at a closing price of ₹924.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!