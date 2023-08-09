Cipla Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:16 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2023, by 3.52 %. The stock closed at 1223.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1266.6 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1223.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1269 and a low of ₹1223.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹102,247.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1238.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Cipla was 232,414 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:16:36 AM IST
