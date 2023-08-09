Cipla Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1223.55 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1269 and a low of ₹1223.55 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹102,247.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1238.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Cipla was 232,414 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.