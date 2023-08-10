Cipla Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1266.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1265.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1268.05 and closed at ₹1266.6. The stock reached a high of ₹1271.9 and a low of ₹1251.95. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently at ₹102,191.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1269 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla shares was 61,353.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:13:07 AM IST
