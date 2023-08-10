comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1266.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1265.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1268.05 and closed at 1266.6. The stock reached a high of 1271.9 and a low of 1251.95. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently at 102,191.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1269 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla shares was 61,353.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:13:07 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1266.6 yesterday

On the last day, Cipla's BSE volume was 61353 shares, and the closing price was 1266.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout