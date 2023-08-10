Hello User
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1266.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1265.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1268.05 and closed at 1266.6. The stock reached a high of 1271.9 and a low of 1251.95. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently at 102,191.43 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1269 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla shares was 61,353.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:13 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1266.6 yesterday

On the last day, Cipla's BSE volume was 61353 shares, and the closing price was 1266.6.

