Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Slumps in Trading Today

On the last trading day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1265.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹1277.55 and a low of ₹1248.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 101319.59 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1271.9 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The total BSE volume for the day was 55531 shares.
Cipla Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.99%
|3 Months
|25.73%
|6 Months
|23.25%
|YTD
|17.01%
|1 Year
|21.25%
Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1248.95, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1258.8
Cipla stock is currently priced at ₹1248.95 per share, reflecting a decrease of 0.78%. The net change in the stock price is -9.85.
Cipla Live Updates
Cipla August futures opened at 1252.4 as against previous close of 1256.65
Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1253.2. The bid price stands at 1245.0 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 1245.95 with an offer quantity of 650. The open interest for the stock is 11441950.
Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1255.1, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1265.9
Cipla stock is currently priced at ₹1255.1, with a net change of -10.8 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1265.9 yesterday
On the last day, the volume of Cipla shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,531. The closing price of the shares was ₹1265.9.
