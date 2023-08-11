Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Slumps in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 1258.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1248.95 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last trading day, Cipla's stock opened at 1265.9 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1277.55 and a low of 1248.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 101319.59 crores. The 52-week high of the stock is 1271.9 and the 52-week low is 852. The total BSE volume for the day was 55531 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Cipla Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.99%
3 Months25.73%
6 Months23.25%
YTD17.01%
1 Year21.25%
11 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1248.95, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1258.8

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1248.95 per share, reflecting a decrease of 0.78%. The net change in the stock price is -9.85.

11 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Cipla August futures opened at 1252.4 as against previous close of 1256.65

Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1253.2. The bid price stands at 1245.0 with a bid quantity of 1300, while the offer price is 1245.95 with an offer quantity of 650. The open interest for the stock is 11441950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1255.1, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹1265.9

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1255.1, with a net change of -10.8 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1265.9 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Cipla shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 55,531. The closing price of the shares was 1265.9.

