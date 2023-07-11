Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla closed today at 1025, up 0.85% from yesterday's 1016.4

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2023, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 1016.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1025 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1020.8 and closed at 1020.75. The high for the day was 1025.9, while the low was 1012.75. Cipla currently has a market capitalization of 82,241.52 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2, while the 52-week low is 852. On the BSE, there were 44,419 shares traded for Cipla.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla closed today at ₹1025, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

Cipla stock closed at 1025 today, showing a 0.85% increase from yesterday's closing price of 1016.4. The net change in the stock price is 8.6.

11 Jul 2023, 03:20 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027.55, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1027.55. It has experienced a 1.1% increase, resulting in a net change of 11.15.

11 Jul 2023, 03:02 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1028.65, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1028.65. It has experienced a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 12.25, implying that the stock has risen by this amount.

11 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1025.35, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1025.35. There has been a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 8.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 8.95 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive trend for Cipla stock.

Click here for Cipla Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:31 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1027, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The stock price of Cipla currently stands at 1027, with a 1.04% increase in value. This represents a net change of 10.6 in the stock's price.

11 Jul 2023, 02:21 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1025, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1025, with a percent change of 0.85 and a net change of 8.6.

11 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1027.45, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1027.45, with a percent change of 1.09 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.09% from its previous closing price and has gained 11.05 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1028.7, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1028.7, which represents a 1.21% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12.3.

Click here for Cipla Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:36 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1029.6, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1029.6, with a percent change of 1.3 and a net change of 13.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.3% from the previous trading day, with a net increase of 13.2.

11 Jul 2023, 01:18 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029.35, up 1.27% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1029.35, with a percent change of 1.27 and a net change of 12.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:03 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1030.65, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1030.65 with a percent change of 1.4 and a net change of 14.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.4% and the price has risen by 14.25.

11 Jul 2023, 12:51 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029, up 1.24% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1029, with a percent change of 1.24 and a net change of 12.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.24% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 12.6 points.

Click here for Cipla AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Cipla Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:32 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1028.3, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1028.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.17, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 11.9, suggesting that the stock has gained value. Overall, the current data indicates a positive trend for Cipla stock.

11 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1028.05, up 1.15% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1028.05, with a percent change of 1.15 and a net change of 11.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.15% or 11.65 from its previous value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1029.65, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1029.65 with a percent change of 1.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.3% from its previous value. The net change is 13.25, indicating that the stock has increased by 13.25 in value. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive change in both percentage and net value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:49 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1031, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current price of Cipla stock is 1031, with a percent change of 1.44 and a net change of 14.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.44% from its previous price and has gone up by 14.6.

Click here for Cipla News

11 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1030.95, up 1.43% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1030.95, reflecting a 1.43% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 14.55, indicating a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029.7, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1029.7. There has been a percent change of 1.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 13.3, meaning that the stock has gained 13.3 points since the last recorded value. Overall, the data suggests that Cipla stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

11 Jul 2023, 11:07 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1031.1, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1031.1. There has been a percent change of 1.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.7, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 14.7.

11 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1032.6, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1032.6, which is a 1.59% increase from the previous value. The net change is 16.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

Click here for Cipla Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1029.45, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1029.45, with a percent change of 1.28 and a net change of 13.05. This means that the stock has increased by 1.28% and the value has increased by 13.05.

11 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1026.65, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current price of Cipla stock is 1026.65, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 10.25. This means that the stock has increased by 1.01% and the price has gone up by 10.25 points. This indicates a positive trend in the stock performance.

11 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1027.25, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1027.25, with a percent change of 1.07% and a net change of 10.85. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.07% from its previous closing price. The net change of 10.85 suggests that the stock has gained 10.85 in value. Overall, these numbers indicate a positive movement in the stock price of Cipla.

11 Jul 2023, 09:52 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029.5, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1029.5. There has been a 1.29% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 13.1.

Click here for Cipla Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1022.6, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

The current stock price of Cipla is 1022.6, which represents a 0.61% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 6.2.

11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1023.6, up 0.71% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1023.6. There has been a 0.71% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 7.2.

11 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1018.8, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1020.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1018.8. There has been a percent change of -0.19, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is -1.95, suggesting a small decrease in the stock's value. Overall, the stock price of Cipla has experienced a slight decline.

11 Jul 2023, 08:12 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1020.75 yesterday

On the last day, Cipla had a volume of 44,419 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the shares was 1020.75.

