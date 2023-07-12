Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla closed today at 1022.35, down -0.5% from yesterday's 1027.45

1 min read . 12 Jul 2023 Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 12 Jul 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 1027.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1022.35 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1018 and closed at 1016.4. The highest price reached during the day was 1033.7, while the lowest price was 1017.85. The market capitalization of the company is 82,742.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2, while the 52-week low is 852. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Cipla was 27,606.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:10 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla closed today at ₹1022.35, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

Cipla's stock closed at 1022.35 today, reflecting a decrease of 0.5% from yesterday's closing price of 1027.45. The net change in the stock price is -5.1.

12 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1020, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1020 with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -7.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.73% and the net change is a decrease of 7.45 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1025.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1025.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.19. The net change in the stock price is -1.95. Overall, there has been a small decline in the stock price of Cipla.

12 Jul 2023, 02:53 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1028.45, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1028.45, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1% and has gained 1 point.

12 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1028, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1028 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.05% or 0.55 points.

12 Jul 2023, 02:20 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1025.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

As of the current data, Cipla stock is priced at 1025.9. There has been a percent change of -0.15, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decrease of 1.55 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:04 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027.1, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1027.1 with a percent change of -0.03. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.03% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.35, indicating a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 01:46 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1027.2, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

Cipla stock is currently trading at a price of 1027.2. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.25.

12 Jul 2023, 01:31 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1025.9, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1025.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.15 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1025.1, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1025.1. There has been a percent change of -0.23, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.35, which means that the stock has decreased by 2.35. Overall, this data suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:50 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1026.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current stock price of Cipla is 1026.2 with a percent change of -0.12 and a net change of -1.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1023.45, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price of the stock is 1023.45. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4, meaning the stock has decreased by 4 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

12 Jul 2023, 12:17 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1022.4, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

Cipla's stock price is currently at 1022.4, representing a percent change of -0.49. This indicates a decrease in value. The net change is -5.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 12:03 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1022.15, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

Based on the current data, the Cipla stock price is 1022.15. There has been a percent change of -0.52 and a net change of -5.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.52% and the overall change is a decrease of 5.3.

12 Jul 2023, 11:50 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1023.2, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1023.2. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.25, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.25.

12 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1024.05, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

Cipla stock was trading at a price of 1024.05, which represents a decrease of 0.33% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price was -3.4.

12 Jul 2023, 11:21 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1024.45, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1024.45. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3, implying a decline of 3 in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:02 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1028.6, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current stock price of Cipla is 1028.6 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

12 Jul 2023, 10:48 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027.7, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current price of Cipla stock is 1027.7 with a net change of 0.25 and a percent change of 0.02. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.02% or 0.25 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1027, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1027 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by a small amount, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029.4, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The stock price of Cipla is currently at 1029.4 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 1.95. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:00 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1030.55, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current stock price of Cipla is 1030.55, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 3.1. This means that the stock has increased by 0.3% in value, resulting in a net change of 3.1.

12 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1030, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1030. There has been a 0.25% percent change, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

12 Jul 2023, 09:35 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1026.3, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1026.3. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, meaning the stock has decreased by 1.15.

12 Jul 2023, 09:19 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1021.6, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1021.6. There has been a percent change of -0.57, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -5.85, which means the stock has decreased by 5.85.

12 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1025, up 0.85% from yesterday's ₹1016.4

Cipla stock currently has a price of 1025 with a net change of 8.6, indicating a 0.85 percent increase.

12 Jul 2023, 08:27 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1016.4 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 27,606. The closing price for the shares was 1,016.4.

