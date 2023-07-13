Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla closed today at 1020.9, down -0.14% from yesterday's 1022.35

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1022.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1020.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1027.45 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 1033 and a low of 1020 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 82,526.59 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1185.2 and the 52-week low is 852. The stock had a trading volume of 22,150 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed today at ₹1020.9, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

Today, Cipla's stock closed at 1020.9, which reflects a decrease of 0.14% from the previous day's closing price of 1022.35. The net change in the stock price is -1.45.

13 Jul 2023, 03:18 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1020.05, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1020.05, which represents a decrease of 0.22% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -2.3, indicating a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1020.25, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1020.25, with a percent change of -0.21. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -2.1, indicating a decrease of 2.1.

13 Jul 2023, 02:48 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1019.55, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1019.55. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.27, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2.8, suggesting a decrease of 2.8.

13 Jul 2023, 02:33 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1025.95, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1025.95, with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 3.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Cipla Board Meetings

13 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1022.6, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1022.6 with a percent change of 0.02 and a net change of 0.25. This indicates that the stock has had a minimal increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:07 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1025.45, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1025.45, with a net change of 3.1 and a percent change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.1 points, or 0.3%, from its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 01:50 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1029.1, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1029.1, with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 6.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% or 6.75.

13 Jul 2023, 01:37 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029, up 0.65% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current price of Cipla stock is 1029. There has been a percent change of 0.65, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 6.65 points. Overall, the stock has experienced a positive movement.

Click here for Cipla AGM

13 Jul 2023, 01:17 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1027.55, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1027.55, with a percent change of 0.51 and a net change of 5.2. This means that the stock has increased by 0.51% and has gained 5.2 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027.55, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1027.55. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.2.

13 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1023.45, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current price of Cipla stock is 1023.45. There has been a slight increase of 0.11% in the stock's value. This translates to a net change of 1.1 in the stock's price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:37 PM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1024, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1024, with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive percent change and net change.

Click here for Cipla News

13 Jul 2023, 12:30 PM IST Cipla Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:15 PM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1024.2, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1024.2 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027.4, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

As of the current data, the price of Cipla stock is 1027.4. There has been a 0.49% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 5.05.

13 Jul 2023, 11:47 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1028.8, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1028.8, representing a 0.63% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 6.45 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:36 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1026.8, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1026.8. There has been a 0.44 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Click here for Cipla Dividend

13 Jul 2023, 11:20 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1029.4, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1029.4 with a percent change of 0.69. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.69% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 7.05, suggesting that the stock has risen by 7.05.

13 Jul 2023, 11:01 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1030, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1030, with a percent change of 0.75 and a net change of 7.65. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:51 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1030, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1030, with a net change of 7.65 and a percent change of 0.75. This means that the stock has increased by 7.65 points or 0.75% compared to the previous trading session.

13 Jul 2023, 10:07 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

Cipla stock currently has a price of 1027. The stock has experienced a 0.45 percent change, with a net change of 4.65.

Click here for Cipla Profit Loss

13 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1032.8, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1032.8 with a 1.02% increase in the percentage change. This translates to a net change of 10.45.

13 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:18 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029.95, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹1022.35

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1029.95, with a 0.74% increase in value. The net change is 7.6, indicating a positive movement in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1022.35, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1027.45

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1022.35. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 5.1 units. Overall, the data suggests that Cipla stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

13 Jul 2023, 08:21 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1027.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a volume of 22,150 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,027.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.