Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1260 and closed at ₹1258.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1260, while the lowest price was ₹1244.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹100,948.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55, and the 52-week low is ₹852. On the BSE, a total of 23,043 shares of Cipla were traded on the last day. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Cipla Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.34% 3 Months 26.64% 6 Months 21.0% YTD 16.19% 1 Year 20.4% Share Via

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1241.3, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1250.7 The current data for Cipla stock shows that the stock price is ₹1241.3. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹9.4. Share Via

Cipla August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1248.85 Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1250.2. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, indicating no active buying or selling interest. However, the open interest is at 11,324,300, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock. Cipla is known for its expertise in the healthcare industry and its focus on providing affordable medicines.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1258.8 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,043. The closing price for the day was ₹1258.8. Share Via