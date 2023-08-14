Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Plummet as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST

Cipla stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 1250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1241.3 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1260 and closed at 1258.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1260, while the lowest price was 1244.8. The market capitalization of the company is 100,948.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55, and the 52-week low is 852. On the BSE, a total of 23,043 shares of Cipla were traded on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Cipla Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.34%
3 Months26.64%
6 Months21.0%
YTD16.19%
1 Year20.4%
Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1241.3, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1250.7

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1241.3. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by 9.4.

14 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

Cipla August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 1248.85

Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1250.2. The bid and offer prices are currently not available, indicating no active buying or selling interest. However, the open interest is at 11,324,300, suggesting a significant number of outstanding contracts for this stock. Cipla is known for its expertise in the healthcare industry and its focus on providing affordable medicines.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1258.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 23,043. The closing price for the day was 1258.8.

