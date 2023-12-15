Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla opened at ₹1217.7 and closed at ₹1216.4. The stock reached a high of ₹1222.65 and a low of ₹1201.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹97366.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 67,337 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla stock is currently priced at ₹1211.85, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 7.3.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.48%
|3 Months
|-6.51%
|6 Months
|20.68%
|YTD
|11.96%
|1 Year
|8.26%
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1215, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 10.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day, the trading volume of Cipla on the BSE was 67,337 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹1216.4.
