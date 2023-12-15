Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1204.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.85 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla opened at 1217.7 and closed at 1216.4. The stock reached a high of 1222.65 and a low of 1201.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is 97366.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 67,337 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1211.85, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1204.55

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1211.85, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 7.3.

15 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.48%
3 Months-6.51%
6 Months20.68%
YTD11.96%
1 Year8.26%
15 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1215, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1204.55

The current stock price of Cipla is 1215, with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 10.45. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

15 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1216.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Cipla on the BSE was 67,337 shares. The closing price of the stock was 1216.4.

