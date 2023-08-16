Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Today
Cipla stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1235.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1248.5 and closed at ₹1250.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1250.75, while the lowest price was ₹1231.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹99,713.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1277.55 and a low of ₹852. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 38,923.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:06:09 AM IST
Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1235.2, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹1250.7
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1235.2, with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% and has experienced a net decrease of 15.5 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a decline in its value.
16 Aug 2023, 08:00:38 AM IST
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1250.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,923. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,250.7.
