Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Cipla stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 1250.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1235.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at 1248.5 and closed at 1250.7. The highest price reached during the day was 1250.75, while the lowest price was 1231.2. The company has a market capitalization of 99,713.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1277.55 and a low of 852. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 38,923.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06:09 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1235.2, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹1250.7

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1235.2, with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% and has experienced a net decrease of 15.5 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a decline in its value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:00:38 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1250.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 38,923. The closing price for the shares was 1,250.7.

