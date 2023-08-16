Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1248.5 and closed at ₹1250.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1250.75, while the lowest price was ₹1231.2. The company has a market capitalization of ₹99,713.14 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1277.55 and a low of ₹852. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day was 38,923.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1235.2, with a percent change of -1.24 and a net change of -15.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.24% and has experienced a net decrease of 15.5 points. Overall, this suggests that the stock has seen a decline in its value.
