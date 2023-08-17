comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:10 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 1235.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1242.15 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1235 and closed at 1235.2 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1246 and a low of 1226.55 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 100,274.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55, while the 52-week low is 852. The stock had a trading volume of 43,478 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:10:54 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1235.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were 43,478 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1235.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App