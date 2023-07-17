comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Plummet Amidst Trading Slump
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Plummet Amidst Trading Slump

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1031.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1031.4 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Cipla stock opened at 1022.1 and closed at 1020.9. The highest price recorded during the day was 1034.5, while the lowest price was 1019.55. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently 83,301.53 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2, and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 33,466 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:07:17 PM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1031.4, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data for Cipla stock shows that its price is 1031.4. There has been a slight decrease in the stock's price, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:53:01 PM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1030.45, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1030.45. There has been a -0.15 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -1.5, suggesting a decrease of 1.5.

17 Jul 2023, 12:32:46 PM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1028, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1028. There has been a percent change of -0.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.95, suggesting a decrease of 3.95 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 12:16:53 PM IST

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1029 with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -2.95. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

17 Jul 2023, 12:08:36 PM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1029.75, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data of Cipla stock shows that its price is 1029.75 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -2.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:51:09 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1029. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.95, meaning the stock has decreased by 2.95.

17 Jul 2023, 11:38:22 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1029.8, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1029.8. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 2.15.

17 Jul 2023, 11:17:32 AM IST

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1029.45, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1029.45, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -2.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% and the value has decreased by 2.5.

17 Jul 2023, 11:00:16 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1032.65, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current stock price of Cipla is 1032.65, with a net change of 0.7 and a percent change of 0.07. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:48:30 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1033.85, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1033.85. It has experienced a 0.18 percent change, with a net change of 1.9.

17 Jul 2023, 10:36:02 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1033.95, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1033.95. There has been a 0.19% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.

17 Jul 2023, 10:21:42 AM IST

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1036.1, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1036.1 with a percent change of 0.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.15, suggesting that the stock price has increased by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 10:08:32 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1035.75, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current stock price of Cipla is 1035.75 with a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 3.8, implying a positive movement.

17 Jul 2023, 09:47:19 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1035.9, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1035.9 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 3.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.38% and the net change is a positive 3.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:35:27 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1035, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1035 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 3.05.

17 Jul 2023, 09:30:00 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:18:29 AM IST

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1035.05, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current stock price of Cipla is 1035.05, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 3.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

17 Jul 2023, 09:08:12 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1031.95, up 1.08% from yesterday's ₹1020.9

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is at 1031.95 with a percent change of 1.08 and a net change of 11.05. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.08% and has gained 11.05 points.

17 Jul 2023, 08:00:27 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1031.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were no shares traded. The closing price for Cipla was 1031.95.

