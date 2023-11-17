Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.04 %. The stock closed at 1234.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1247.75 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1238.95 and closed at 1234.85 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1256 and the low was 1235.25. The market cap stands at 100734.03 cr, with a 52-week high of 1277.55 and a 52-week low of 852. The BSE volume for the day was 25139 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1234.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a BSE volume of 25139 shares with a closing price of 1234.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.