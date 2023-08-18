comScore
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plummets amid market downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plummets amid market downturn

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 1242.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1239.75 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1232.65 and closed at 1242.15. The highest price reached during the day was 1244.95, while the lowest was 1226.40. The market capitalization of Cipla is 100,080.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. On the BSE, a total volume of 23,281 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:33:06 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:32:44 AM IST

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.98%
3 Months27.96%
6 Months19.85%
YTD15.34%
1 Year20.98%
18 Aug 2023, 09:07:23 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1239.75, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1242.15

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1239.75, with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.4, indicating a decrease of 2.4 in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:16:30 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1242.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Cipla had a BSE volume of 23,281 shares with a closing price of 1,242.15.

Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App