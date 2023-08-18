Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plummets amid market downturn

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1232.65 and closed at ₹1242.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1244.95, while the lowest was ₹1226.40. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹100,080.44 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. On the BSE, a total volume of 23,281 shares were traded.
Cipla share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.98%
|3 Months
|27.96%
|6 Months
|19.85%
|YTD
|15.34%
|1 Year
|20.98%
Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1239.75, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1242.15
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1239.75, with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -2.4, indicating a decrease of ₹2.4 in the stock price.
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1242.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Cipla had a BSE volume of 23,281 shares with a closing price of ₹1,242.15.
