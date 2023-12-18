Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock sees gains in trading today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1215 and closed at ₹1204.55. The highest price for the day was ₹1217, while the lowest price was ₹1201.25. The company has a market capitalization of ₹97,289.76 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹1283 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The stock had a trading volume of 101,251 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1214.85, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.98%
|3 Months
|-7.28%
|6 Months
|19.98%
|YTD
|12.19%
|1 Year
|9.56%
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1205.05, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.5.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 101,251. The closing price for the stock was ₹1204.55.
