Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 1205.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1214.85 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1215 and closed at 1204.55. The highest price for the day was 1217, while the lowest price was 1201.25. The company has a market capitalization of 97,289.76 crore. Its 52-week high is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The stock had a trading volume of 101,251 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1214.85, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1205.7

The current stock price of Cipla is 1214.85, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 9.15.

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.98%
3 Months-7.28%
6 Months19.98%
YTD12.19%
1 Year9.56%
18 Dec 2023, 09:07 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1205.05, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹1204.55

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1205.05, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates a minimal change in the stock price, with a slight increase of 0.04 percent or 0.5 in absolute terms.

18 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1204.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 101,251. The closing price for the stock was 1204.55.

