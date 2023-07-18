Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plunges in Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1032.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024.6 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1032.55 and closed at 1031.95. The stock reached a high of 1038.95 and a low of 1025.3 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 83,345.92 crore, with a 52-week high of 1185.2 and a 52-week low of 852. The BSE volume for the day was 32,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:33 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1024.6, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1024.6, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -7.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current data shows that the stock price of Cipla is 1027.3 with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -5.2. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the net change is -5.2.

18 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1029.6, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1029.6, with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -2.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1027, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price of the stock is 1027. There has been a percent change of -0.53, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decrease in the Cipla stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:37 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1031.6, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current stock price of Cipla is 1031.6 with a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

18 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1031.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1031.35. There has been a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, indicating a decrease of 1.15 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a small decline in the value of Cipla stock.

18 Jul 2023, 10:02 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1031.25, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1031.25. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.25. Overall, the stock price for Cipla has slightly decreased.

18 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1030.75, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current price of Cipla stock is 1030.75. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.75, which means the stock has decreased by 1.75.

18 Jul 2023, 09:34 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1033, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1033. There has been a small increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.5.

18 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1031.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1032.5

The current stock price of Cipla is 1031.35. It has experienced a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -1.15, suggesting a small decline.

18 Jul 2023, 09:07 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1032.5, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1031.95

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1032.5 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05 percent, resulting in a net increase of 0.55.

18 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1031.95 yesterday

On the last day of trading, the volume of Cipla shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 32,223. The closing price of these shares was 1031.95.

