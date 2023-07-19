Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1033 and closed at ₹1032.5 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1035 and a low of ₹1020. The company's market capitalization is ₹83,172.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1185.2 and the 52-week low is ₹852. On the BSE, there were 19,968 shares traded for Cipla.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.