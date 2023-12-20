Hello User
Cipla Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 1216.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236.45 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at 1219 and closed at 1216.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 1239.9 and a low of 1212.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 99,824.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1283 and 852 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 197,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1216.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Cipla shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 197,921 shares. The closing price of the shares was 1216.95.

