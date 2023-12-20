Cipla Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

Cipla Share Price Today : Cipla's stock opened at ₹1219 and closed at ₹1216.95 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹1239.9 and a low of ₹1212.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹99,824.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1283 and ₹852 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 197,921 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.