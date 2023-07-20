comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla shares soar in positive trading session
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla shares soar in positive trading session

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1030.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.65 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1027.05 and closed at 1030.85 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1041.95, while the lowest price was 1023. The market capitalization of Cipla is 83600.2 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 1185.2 and 852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,398 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:05:39 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1035.65, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1030.85

The current stock price of Cipla is 1035.65 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.47% from its previous closing price. The net change of 4.8 suggests that the stock has gained 4.8 points from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock of Cipla has shown a positive movement in the market.

20 Jul 2023, 08:20:19 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1030.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 49,398. The closing price for the day was 1,030.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout