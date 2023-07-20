Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla shares soar in positive trading session
1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:05 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 1030.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1035.65 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Cipla's stock opened at ₹1027.05 and closed at ₹1030.85 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1041.95, while the lowest price was ₹1023. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹83600.2 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1185.2 and ₹852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,398 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 09:05:39 AM IST
Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1035.65, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1030.85
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1035.65 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.47% from its previous closing price. The net change of 4.8 suggests that the stock has gained 4.8 points from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock of Cipla has shown a positive movement in the market.
20 Jul 2023, 08:20:19 AM IST
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1030.85 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 49,398. The closing price for the day was ₹1,030.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!