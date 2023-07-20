Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla shares soar in positive trading session

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1027.05 and closed at ₹1030.85 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1041.95, while the lowest price was ₹1023. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹83600.2 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are ₹1185.2 and ₹852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 49,398 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1035.65 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 4.8. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.47% from its previous closing price. The net change of 4.8 suggests that the stock has gained 4.8 points from its previous closing price. Overall, the stock of Cipla has shown a positive movement in the market.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 49,398. The closing price for the day was ₹1,030.85.
