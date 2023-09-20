Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock rises on positive trading day

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1240.5 and closed at ₹1240.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1252.3, while the lowest was ₹1240.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹100,854.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6456.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.