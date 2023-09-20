Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock rises on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 20 Sep 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 1240.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1244.45 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1240.5 and closed at 1240.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1252.3, while the lowest was 1240.5. The market capitalization of Cipla is 100,854.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 6456.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Sep 2023, 10:10 AM IST Cipla September futures opened at 1245.9 as against previous close of 1244.55

Cipla stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1246.35. The bid price is 1248.05, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. The offer price is 1248.75, which is the price at which sellers are willing to sell the stock. The offer quantity is 650, representing the number of shares available for sale, and the bid quantity is also 650, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has an open interest of 10698350, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1244.45, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹1240.45

Based on the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1244.45. There has been a 0.32 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.

20 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1240.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 6506 shares were traded at a closing price of 1240.45 per share.

