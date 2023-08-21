Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plunges as investors sell off
Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1239.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1235.3 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Cipla's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹1239 and closing at ₹1239.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1256.9 and a low of ₹1230.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹99,727.04 crore. The 52-week high for Cipla's stock is ₹1277.55, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 31,593 shares.
