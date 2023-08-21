comScore
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plunges as investors sell off
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plunges as investors sell off

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1239.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1235.3 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

Cipla's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at 1239 and closing at 1239.75. The stock reached a high of 1256.9 and a low of 1230.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at 99,727.04 crore. The 52-week high for Cipla's stock is 1277.55, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 31,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:00:09 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1235.3, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1239.75

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1235.3 with a percent change of -0.36. The net change in the stock price is -4.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.45 points.

21 Aug 2023, 08:00:18 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1239.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,593. The closing price for the shares was 1239.75.

