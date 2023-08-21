Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plunges as investors sell off

Cipla's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day, opening at ₹1239 and closing at ₹1239.75. The stock reached a high of ₹1256.9 and a low of ₹1230.9 during the day. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹99,727.04 crore. The 52-week high for Cipla's stock is ₹1277.55, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 31,593 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1235.3 with a percent change of -0.36. The net change in the stock price is -4.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 4.45 points.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 31,593. The closing price for the shares was ₹1239.75.
