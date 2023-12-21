Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock plummets as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 1234.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1211.65 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's opening price was 1240.35 and the closing price was 1236.45. The stock reached a high of 1248 and a low of 1231. The market capitalization of Cipla is 99,683.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla shares was 88,551.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:08 AM IST Cipla December futures opened at 1234.2 as against previous close of 1235.0

Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1215. The bid price is slightly higher at 1216.15, while the offer price is 1216.8. There is an offer quantity of 1300 and a bid quantity of 1300. The open interest for Cipla is currently at 9142900.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1211.65, down -1.87% from yesterday's ₹1234.7

The current stock price of Cipla is 1211.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.87, resulting in a net change of -23.05.

21 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months-5.52%
6 Months22.53%
YTD14.89%
1 Year13.29%
21 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1234.8, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹1234.7

The current stock price of Cipla is 1234.8. There has been a 0.01% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1.

21 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1236.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 88,551. The closing price for the shares was 1,236.45.

