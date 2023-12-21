Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla's stock plummets as investors lose confidence

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's opening price was ₹1240.35 and the closing price was ₹1236.45. The stock reached a high of ₹1248 and a low of ₹1231. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹99,683.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla shares was 88,551.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla is a pharmaceutical company with a spot price of 1215. The bid price is slightly higher at 1216.15, while the offer price is 1216.8. There is an offer quantity of 1300 and a bid quantity of 1300. The open interest for Cipla is currently at 9142900.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1211.65. It has experienced a percent change of -1.87, resulting in a net change of -23.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.62%
|3 Months
|-5.52%
|6 Months
|22.53%
|YTD
|14.89%
|1 Year
|13.29%
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1234.8. There has been a 0.01% percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.1.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 88,551. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,236.45.
