Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plunges in Today's Trading
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1056.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1055 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Cipla's stock opened at ₹1040.05 and closed at ₹1056.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1061.75 and a low of ₹1040.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹85,162.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1185.2 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 11,515 shares.
21 Jul 2023, 10:03:17 AM IST
21 Jul 2023, 09:48:30 AM IST
