Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plummets on Negative Trading Day

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:15 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1056.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1050.4 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1040.05 and closed at 1056.2. The stock reached a high of 1061.75 and a low of 1040.05 throughout the day. The market capitalization of the company stands at 85,081.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2 and the 52-week low is 852. On the BSE, a total of 12,769 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15:15 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1050.4, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1056.2

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1050.4. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -5.8, suggesting a decrease of 5.8 points from the previous value. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the stock price of Cipla.

21 Jul 2023, 11:00:59 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1055.35, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1056.2

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1055.35. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.85, which means the stock has decreased by 0.85.

21 Jul 2023, 10:53:00 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1055.5, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1056.2

The current stock price of Cipla is 1055.5, with a percent change of -0.07 and a net change of -0.7. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:32:54 AM IST

Cipla share price NSE Live :Cipla trading at ₹1052.55, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1056.2

The current stock price of Cipla is 1052.55. It has experienced a slight decrease in the percentage change of -0.35%. The net change in the stock price is -3.65.

21 Jul 2023, 10:15:15 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1054.9, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1056.2

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1054.9. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, which means that the stock price has decreased by 1.3.

21 Jul 2023, 10:14:43 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1056.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 12,769 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1056.2.

