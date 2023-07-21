Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1040.05 and closed at ₹1056.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1061.75 and a low of ₹1040.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹85,162.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1185.2 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 11,515 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1055 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.11% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -1.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.2 from the previous day's closing price.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were 11,515 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1056.2.
