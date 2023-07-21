Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 1056.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1055 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1040.05 and closed at 1056.2 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1061.75 and a low of 1040.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 85,162.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1185.2 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 11,515 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1055, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1056.2

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the price is 1055 with a percent change of -0.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.11% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -1.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.2 from the previous day's closing price.

21 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1056.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were 11,515 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1056.2.

