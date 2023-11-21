Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plummets in today's trading

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1242.95 and closed at ₹1249.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1255.65 and a low of ₹1239.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹100,685.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 36,053 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla stock's low price for the day is ₹1242.35 and the high price is ₹1250.
Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1243.3. The bid price is 1247.35 with a bid quantity of 650, while the offer price is 1247.95 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Cipla is 9127950.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1243.25. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹3.5.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.25%
|3 Months
|0.4%
|6 Months
|34.83%
|YTD
|15.91%
|1 Year
|13.13%
The current data of Cipla stock shows that its price is ₹1247.15 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.2, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹2.2. Overall, the stock price of Cipla has slightly declined.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were a total of 36,053 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,249.35.
