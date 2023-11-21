Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.28 %. The stock closed at 1246.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1243.25 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1242.95 and closed at 1249.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 1255.65 and a low of 1239.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Cipla is 100,685.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 36,053 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

Cipla stock's low price for the day is 1242.35 and the high price is 1250.

21 Nov 2023, 10:05 AM IST Cipla November futures opened at 1244.55 as against previous close of 1249.6

Cipla is currently trading at a spot price of 1243.3. The bid price is 1247.35 with a bid quantity of 650, while the offer price is 1247.95 with an offer quantity of 1300. The open interest for Cipla is 9127950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:54 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1243.25, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹1246.75

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1243.25. There has been a percent change of -0.28, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.5, meaning that the stock has decreased by 3.5.

21 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Cipla Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.25%
3 Months0.4%
6 Months34.83%
YTD15.91%
1 Year13.13%
21 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1247.15, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1249.35

The current data of Cipla stock shows that its price is 1247.15 with a percent change of -0.18. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.18% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.2, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 2.2. Overall, the stock price of Cipla has slightly declined.

21 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1249.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, there were a total of 36,053 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,249.35.

