Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1240.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1239 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at 1240.5 and closed at 1240.45. The stock had a high of 1252.3 and a low of 1235.65. The market capitalization of Cipla was 100,026.64 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was 1277.55, while the 52-week low was 852. There were 24,075 shares traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1239, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1240.45

The current data of Cipla stock shows that the stock price is 1239, with a percent change of -0.12% and a net change of -1.45. This means that the stock price has decreased slightly, resulting in a negative percent change and net change.

21 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1240.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, a total of 24,075 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1240.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.