Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock falls as investors show concern
1 min read.Updated: 22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1235.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1230.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Cipla's stock opened at ₹1235 and closed at ₹1235.3 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1244.8, while the lowest price was ₹1230.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹99,371.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1277.55 and ₹852, respectively. The BSE volume for Cipla on the day was 89,008 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Aug 2023, 09:00:05 AM IST
22 Aug 2023, 08:26:09 AM IST
