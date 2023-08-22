Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock falls as investors show concern

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1235 and closed at ₹1235.3 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1244.8, while the lowest price was ₹1230.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹99,371.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1277.55 and ₹852, respectively. The BSE volume for Cipla on the day was 89,008 shares.
