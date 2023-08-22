Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock falls as investors show concern

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 22 Aug 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1235.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1230.9 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1235 and closed at 1235.3 on the last trading day. The highest price recorded during the day was 1244.8, while the lowest price was 1230.45. The company's market capitalization is 99,371.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1277.55 and 852, respectively. The BSE volume for Cipla on the day was 89,008 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1230.9, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1235.3

The current stock price of Cipla is 1230.9. It has experienced a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.4, meaning the stock has decreased by 4.4.

22 Aug 2023, 08:26 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1235.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a volume of 89,008 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1235.3.

