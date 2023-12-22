Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla shares slump on stock market

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 22 Dec 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 1234.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1227 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day, Cipla's open price was 1234.8 and the close price was 1234.7. The stock reached a high of 1235.05 and a low of 1206.1. The market capitalization of Cipla is 99,061.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the stock was 47,036 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1227, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1234.7

Cipla stock currently has a price of 1227, with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -7.7. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.62% and the actual value has decreased by 7.7 rupees.

22 Dec 2023, 08:10 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1234.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 47,036. The closing price for the day was 1234.7.

