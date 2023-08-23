Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1238.75 and closed at ₹1234.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1240, while the lowest price was ₹1217.75. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently ₹98,568.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55, and the 52-week low is ₹852. A total of 61,209 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1236.25, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1220.95
Cipla stock is currently priced at ₹1236.25, with a percent change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25% from its previous price. The net change in the stock is 15.3, meaning that the stock has increased by 15.3 points.
Cipla share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.18%
|3 Months
|24.72%
|6 Months
|26.4%
|YTD
|13.48%
|1 Year
|19.41%
Cipla Live Updates
Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1220.95, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1234.3
Cipla stock is currently priced at ₹1220.95 with a net change of -13.35 and a percent change of -1.08. This means that the stock has dropped by ₹13.35 or 1.08% compared to its previous price.
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1234.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,209. The closing price for the shares was ₹1234.3.
