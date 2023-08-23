comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2023, by 1.25 %. The stock closed at 1220.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1236.25 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at 1238.75 and closed at 1234.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1240, while the lowest price was 1217.75. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently 98,568.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55, and the 52-week low is 852. A total of 61,209 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:47:06 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1236.25, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹1220.95

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1236.25, with a percent change of 1.25. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.25% from its previous price. The net change in the stock is 15.3, meaning that the stock has increased by 15.3 points.

23 Aug 2023, 09:33:43 AM IST

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.18%
3 Months24.72%
6 Months26.4%
YTD13.48%
1 Year19.41%
23 Aug 2023, 09:32:05 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:08:12 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1220.95, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹1234.3

Cipla stock is currently priced at 1220.95 with a net change of -13.35 and a percent change of -1.08. This means that the stock has dropped by 13.35 or 1.08% compared to its previous price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:21:39 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1234.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 61,209. The closing price for the shares was 1234.3.

