Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1238.75 and closed at ₹1234.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1240, while the lowest price was ₹1217.75. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently ₹98,568.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55, and the 52-week low is ₹852. A total of 61,209 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on this day.

