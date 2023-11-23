Cipla Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1272.95 and closed at ₹1271.65. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1272.95, while the lowest price was ₹1181.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹95771.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1283 and ₹852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137066 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The stock price of Cipla reached a low of ₹1178.35 and a high of ₹1272.95.
Top active call options for Cipla at 23 Nov 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹91.4 (-47.21%) & ₹76.1 (-50.31%) respectively.
Top active put options for Cipla at 23 Nov 12:07 were at strike price of ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.25 (+650.0%) & ₹3.2 (+1180.0%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
On the last day of trading, Cipla's BSE volume was 137,083 shares, and the closing price was ₹1,271.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!