Cipla Share Price Live blog for 23 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 12:10 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 23 Nov 2023, by -6.64 %. The stock closed at 1271.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1187.15 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1272.95 and closed at 1271.65. The highest price reached during the day was 1272.95, while the lowest price was 1181.7. The market capitalization of the company stands at 95771.94 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1283 and 852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137066 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM IST Cipla share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Cipla reached a low of 1178.35 and a high of 1272.95.

23 Nov 2023, 12:07 PM IST Top active options for Cipla

Top active call options for Cipla at 23 Nov 12:07 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 91.4 (-47.21%) & 76.1 (-50.31%) respectively.

Top active put options for Cipla at 23 Nov 12:07 were at strike price of 1100.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.25 (+650.0%) & 3.2 (+1180.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1271.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla's BSE volume was 137,083 shares, and the closing price was 1,271.65.

