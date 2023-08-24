Cipla Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1220.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1230.55 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1246.05 and closed at ₹1220.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1256.1, while the lowest price was ₹1225.55. The market capitalization of Cipla is ₹99343.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1277.55, and the 52-week low is ₹852. The trading volume on the BSE for Cipla shares was 71462.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Aug 2023, 08:09:15 AM IST
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1220.95 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 71,462 shares were traded. The closing price for Cipla on that day was ₹1220.95.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!