Cipla Share Price Live blog for 24 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1220.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1230.55 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1246.05 and closed at 1220.95. The highest price reached during the day was 1256.1, while the lowest price was 1225.55. The market capitalization of Cipla is 99343.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1277.55, and the 52-week low is 852. The trading volume on the BSE for Cipla shares was 71462.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 08:09 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1220.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 71,462 shares were traded. The closing price for Cipla on that day was 1220.95.

