Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2023, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 1056.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1049.2 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day of trading, Cipla's stock opened at 1040.05 and closed at 1056.2. The highest price reached during the day was 1061.75, while the lowest was 1040.05. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently valued at 84,693.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1185.2, and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 24,750 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 08:03 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1056.2 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Cipla was 24,750 shares, and the closing price was 1056.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.