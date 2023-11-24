Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla shares plummet as trading turns bearish

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1272.95 and closed at ₹1271.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1272.95 and a low of ₹1165.1. The market capitalization of the company is ₹94346.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283 and the 52-week low is ₹852. The stock had a trading volume of 282,749 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -8.1 and a net change of -103.05. The current stock price is ₹1168.6. This indicates a negative trend in the market for Cipla stock.
