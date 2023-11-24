Hello User
Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla shares plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -8.1 %. The stock closed at 1271.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1168.6 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

Cipla's stock opened at 1272.95 and closed at 1271.65 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1272.95 and a low of 1165.1. The market capitalization of the company is 94346.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283 and the 52-week low is 852. The stock had a trading volume of 282,749 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:08 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1168.6, down -8.1% from yesterday's ₹1271.65

Cipla stock has experienced a significant decrease in price, with a percent change of -8.1 and a net change of -103.05. The current stock price is 1168.6. This indicates a negative trend in the market for Cipla stock.

24 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1271.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Cipla had a volume of 282,749 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1271.65.

