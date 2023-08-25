comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 10:10:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.85 -0.34%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,493.25 0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.45 -0.56%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 963.55 -0.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,570.85 -0.5%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 1219.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1216.05 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

CiplaPremium
Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1232.95 and closed at 1230.55. The highest price during the day was 1239.4, while the lowest price recorded was 1218. The market capitalization of Cipla stands at 98540.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1277.55, and the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for the day was 16183 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05:18 AM IST

Cipla August futures opened at 1220.3 as against previous close of 1218.3

Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1213.6. The bid price is 1212.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 1212.6, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The bid and offer quantities are both 650. Open interest stands at 9488700, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

25 Aug 2023, 10:01:10 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla trading at ₹1216.05, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹1219.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1216.05. There has been a change of -0.27% or a decrease of -3.3 in the stock price.

Click here for Cipla Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:46:52 AM IST

Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1214.7, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹1219.35

The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is 1214.7. There has been a -0.38 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decrease of 4.65 in the stock price.

25 Aug 2023, 09:34:59 AM IST

Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.65%
3 Months22.41%
6 Months27.1%
YTD13.43%
1 Year17.66%
25 Aug 2023, 09:31:05 AM IST

Cipla Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:02:48 AM IST

Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1220.6, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹1230.55

The current stock price of Cipla is 1220.6. It has experienced a decrease of -0.81% in percentage change and a net change of -9.95.

25 Aug 2023, 08:11:30 AM IST

Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1230.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 16,183. The closing price for the stock was 1230.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App