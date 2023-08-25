Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla Stocks Plunge in Today's Trading

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at ₹1232.95 and closed at ₹1230.55. The highest price during the day was ₹1239.4, while the lowest price recorded was ₹1218. The market capitalization of Cipla stands at ₹98540.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1277.55, and the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for the day was 16183 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Cipla, a leading pharmaceutical company, is currently trading at a spot price of 1213.6. The bid price is 1212.0, indicating the highest price a buyer is willing to pay, while the offer price is 1212.6, indicating the lowest price a seller is willing to accept. The bid and offer quantities are both 650. Open interest stands at 9488700, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is ₹1216.05. There has been a change of -0.27% or a decrease of -3.3 in the stock price.
The current data for Cipla stock shows that the price is ₹1214.7. There has been a -0.38 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹4.65 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.65%
|3 Months
|22.41%
|6 Months
|27.1%
|YTD
|13.43%
|1 Year
|17.66%
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1220.6. It has experienced a decrease of -0.81% in percentage change and a net change of -9.95.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 16,183. The closing price for the stock was ₹1230.55.
