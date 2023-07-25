Cipla Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Cipla stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1049.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1049 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Cipla's stock opened at ₹1042.05 and closed at ₹1049.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1052.75, while the lowest price was ₹1037.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84,677.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1185.2 and ₹852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,258 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:14:10 AM IST
Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1049.2 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,258. The closing price for the stock was ₹1049.2.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!