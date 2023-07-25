Cipla Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

Hello User
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1049.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1049 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla's stock opened at 1042.05 and closed at 1049.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1052.75, while the lowest price was 1037.85. The market capitalization of the company is 84,677.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1185.2 and 852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,258 shares.

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 37,258. The closing price for the stock was 1049.2.

