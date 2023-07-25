Cipla Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

Cipla's stock opened at ₹1042.05 and closed at ₹1049.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1052.75, while the lowest price was ₹1037.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹84,677.84 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹1185.2 and ₹852 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 37,258 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.