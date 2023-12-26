Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock surges on positive trading day

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cipla opened at ₹1232.25 and closed at ₹1222.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1242.2 and a low of ₹1221.95. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently ₹99,736.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 99905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.