Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1235.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla Stock Price Today

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cipla opened at 1232.25 and closed at 1222.55. The stock reached a high of 1242.2 and a low of 1221.95. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently 99,736.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1283, while the 52-week low is 852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 99905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Cipla share price update :Cipla trading at ₹1240, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1235.35

The current stock price of Cipla is 1240. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65 points.

26 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Cipla share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.36%
3 Months-3.28%
6 Months24.88%
YTD14.84%
1 Year10.08%
26 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST Cipla share price Today :Cipla trading at ₹1238.65, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1235.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is 1238.65. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.

26 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1222.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 99,905 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 1222.55.

