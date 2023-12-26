Cipla share price Today Live Updates : Cipla stock surges on positive trading day

Cipla Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Cipla opened at ₹1232.25 and closed at ₹1222.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1242.2 and a low of ₹1221.95. The market capitalization of Cipla is currently ₹99,736.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1283, while the 52-week low is ₹852. The BSE volume for Cipla was 99905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Cipla is ₹1240. There has been a 0.38% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.65 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.36%
|3 Months
|-3.28%
|6 Months
|24.88%
|YTD
|14.84%
|1 Year
|10.08%
As of the current data, the stock price of Cipla is ₹1238.65. There has been a 0.27 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.3.
On the last day of trading for Cipla on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 99,905 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1222.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!