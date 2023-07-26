Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Cipla Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Cipla stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 1048.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1053.45 per share. Investors should monitor Cipla stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Cipla

On the last day, Cipla's stock opened at 1045.25 and closed at 1048.6. The stock reached a high of 1061.05 and a low of 1045.25 during the day. Cipla's market capitalization is currently 85041.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1185.2 and the 52-week low is 852. The trading volume on the BSE was 15000 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM IST Cipla share price Live :Cipla closed at ₹1048.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Cipla on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,000. The closing price for the day was 1048.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.